Kids design t-shirts, build futures at north Minneapolis nonprofit

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - A nonprofit in north Minneapolis has found that mentoring kids is one part friendship and one part job training.
Youth Enterprise Foundation gives kids a part-time job and some life skills that they can carry out into the job market, or use to start their own business one day.
The group designs and sells t-shirts, each with a positive message.
Seventeen years ago, the non-profit formed to give kids in the neighborhood jobs. Kemen Taylor manages the group.
“I just said, well, I can get youth, I had kids hungry to make money and to me that was a way to share faith at same time and supply a need they had,” said Taylor.
He's certainly more than a boss.
“They'll get bible lessons, life and business skills and they'll get some help with their homework,” said Taylor.
19-year-old Brandon Jackson came through this program and still comes back to visit.
“If I wasn't here, I don't know what I would be doing,” said Jackson. “Being here got me on the start to what I'm doing now.”
Brandon even started his own clothing line and plans to open a store in California in three to four years.
20,000 to 30,000 t-shirts are produced at Youth Enterprise each summer - each with a positive message and a bit of scripture.
But what really get made here are futures.