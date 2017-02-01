Kids design t-shirts, build futures at north Minneapolis nonprofit The Goods Kids design t-shirts, build futures at north Minneapolis nonprofit A nonprofit in north Minneapolis has found that mentoring kids is one part friendship and one part job training.

Youth Enterprise Foundation gives kids a part-time job and some life skills that they can carry out into the job market, or use to start their own business one day.

The group designs and sells t-shirts, each with a positive message.

Seventeen years ago, the non-profit formed to give kids in the neighborhood jobs. Kemen Taylor manages the group.

“I just said, well, I can get youth, I had kids hungry to make money and to me that was a way to share faith at same time and supply a need they had,” said Taylor.

He's certainly more than a boss.

“They'll get bible lessons, life and business skills and they'll get some help with their homework,” said Taylor.

19-year-old Brandon Jackson came through this program and still comes back to visit.

“If I wasn't here, I don't know what I would be doing,” said Jackson. “Being here got me on the start to what I'm doing now.”

Brandon even started his own clothing line and plans to open a store in California in three to four years.

20,000 to 30,000 t-shirts are produced at Youth Enterprise each summer - each with a positive message and a bit of scripture.

But what really get made here are futures.