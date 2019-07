- Employees are cleaning up after a fire broke out at The Coffee Cup in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the owners, shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, a fire broke out at the family restaurant.

"The most important thing is that everyone is safe. We took over Coffee Cup from Jimmy and Tommy not too long ago but our heart is in this place and it has been an honor. Please be patient with us while we navigate moving forward," the staff wrote.

Officials with the St. Paul Fire Department said the fire caused significant damage.

The fire is still under investigation.