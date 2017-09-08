Tettegouche State Park visitors warned to check credit cards after malware attack

- Visitors to Tettegouche State Park on the North Shore are being advised to check their credit card accounts for suspicious activity after state IT specialists discovered malware on the park's computer last month.

The malware was discovered on Aug. 25, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The virus only affected computers at Tettegouche. The DNR website, state park reservation system and other DNR and State IT systems were not affected.

The DNR says it does not have evidence that credit card numbers were accessed, but is advising anyone who visited the park and charged items between Aug. 22 and Aug. 25 to monitor their credit card accounts for any unusual activity.

According to the DNR, about 400 credit card transactions took place from Aug. 22-25.

Officials are investigating the incident and are working to determine if any sensitive information was accessed.