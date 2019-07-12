< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News
Twin Cities news
Investigators
Politics and Government
Business
Education
Entertainment class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99">Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/sports/cheryl-reeve-has-minnesota-lynx-off-to-10-7-start"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cheryl Reeve has Minnesota Lynx off to 10-7 start"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/cheryl-reeve-has-minnesota-lynx-off-to-10-7-start">Cheryl Reeve has Minnesota Lynx off to 10-7 start</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/man-gets-lost-trying-to-jet-ski-to-isle-royale-is-rescued-by-canadian-freighter"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/7V%20JET%20SKI%20RESCUE%20ISLE%20ROYALE%20_00.00.16.21_1563320302566.png_7527419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man gets lost trying to jet ski to Isle Royale, is rescued by Canadian freighter"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/man-gets-lost-trying-to-jet-ski-to-isle-royale-is-rescued-by-canadian-freighter">Man gets lost trying to jet ski to Isle Royale, is rescued by Canadian freighter</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/klobuchar-stays-alive-but-far-from-top-tier"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Klobuchar stays alive, but far from top tier"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/klobuchar-stays-alive-but-far-from-top-tier">Klobuchar stays alive, but far from top tier</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99">Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/cheryl-reeve-has-minnesota-lynx-off-to-10-7-start">Cheryl Reeve has Minnesota Lynx off to 10-7 start</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/man-gets-lost-trying-to-jet-ski-to-isle-royale-is-rescued-by-canadian-freighter">Man gets lost trying to jet ski to Isle Royale, is rescued by Canadian freighter</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/klobuchar-stays-alive-but-far-from-top-tier">Klobuchar stays alive, but far from top tier</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/house-condemns-trump-s-racist-tweets-in-extraordinary-rebuke">House condemns Trump's 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/motorcyclist-severely-injured-by-unsecured-load-now-seeks-driver-responsible">Motorcyclist injured by unsecured load now seeks driver responsible</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/get-the-fox-9-weather-app">Get the FOX 9 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/traffic">Live Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morning" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/morning" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morning" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morning" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a Teen making 'miracle' recovery after crash with moose Image Gallery 3 PHOTOS
(photos from GoFundMe) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418538188-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="moose-car-crash_1562963698860.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/amaya-nelson-before-the-crash_1562963701073_7518444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418538188-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="amaya-nelson-before-the-crash_1562963701073.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash2_1562963699001_7518443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418538188-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="moose-car-crash2_1562963699001.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418538188-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(photos from GoFundMe)" title="moose-car-crash_1562963698860.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(photos from <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GoFundMe" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GoFundMe</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/amaya-nelson-before-the-crash_1562963701073_7518444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Amaya Nelson before the crash (photos from GoFundMe)" title="amaya-nelson-before-the-crash_1562963701073.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Amaya" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Amaya</span> Nelson before the crash (photos from <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GoFundMe" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GoFundMe</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item By Maury Glover, FOX 9
Posted Jul 16 2019 06:59PM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 08:34PM CDT class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418538188" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Recovering in a hospital bed after breaking nearly every bone in her face, family members say Amaya Nelson is doing as well as can be expected. </p> <p>"It's kind of scary, kind of overwhelming, kind of happy - all at the same time because she's alive and that's all that matters," said Scott Nelson, Amaya’s father.</p> <p>Amaya Nelson and her boyfriend, Remington Dellinger, were on their way from Hoyt Lakes, about 250 miles north of the Twin Cities, to her father's house in Two Harbors late at night on July 7. They turned a corner in the road and saw a moose standing in the middle of the street.</p> <p>Amaya's Dodge Neon struck the 1400-pound animal, rolling the moose onto her hood and crushing her roof. The impact sent her car into a 20-foot ravine, where she and her boyfriend had to climb out the passenger side door and claw their way up the hill before calling 911.</p> <p>"I honestly didn't know it was a moose until after we were in the ambulance and they said it was a moose,” said Dellinger. “I thought the devil had come through the windshield and was coming to get us."</p> <p>Paramedics rushed Nelson to St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, where she underwent a 10-hour facial reconstruction surgery. Doctors also put in a tube to help her breathe. Amaya is able to walk and talk a little and remembers everything about the accident. </p> <p>"I grabbed her hand and told her everything was going to be okay,” said Dellinger. “We didn't process everything that happened until the next couple of days. Even now still looking back at it and going through what happened, it is still difficult to relive that."</p> <p>Amaya's father it's no surprise she had the strength to survive her close encounter with the moose. He believes she had some help from a higher power on that dark road on that fateful night.</p> <p>"I do body work and have fixed a lot of smashed cars that have hit deer and hit moose,” said Scott Nelson. “I've seen cars that got smashed less than this and the people died so I believe this was a miracle."</p> <p>Doctors say it could take up to a year, but Amaya should make a full recovery. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bus-only lanes coming to Minneapolis streets to increase reliability for riders</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After testing additional bus lanes in the city of Minneapolis, Metro Transit is moving forward with the project that is expected to help improve service reliability and efficiency.</p><p>With the number of people riding the bus continuing to decline over the last several years, Metro Transit and the city of Minneapolis are hoping better reliability will win those riders over.</p><p>To increase that reliability, bus-only lanes could be the answer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/grill-catches-on-fire-spreads-to-home-in-stearns-county-minn" title="Grill catches on fire, spreads to home in Stearns County, Minn." data-articleId="418551427" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grill catches on fire, spreads to home in Stearns County, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is cleaning up the damage after a grill caught on fire and spread to his house in Stearns County, Minnesota.</p><p>According to the sheriff's office, at about 9 a.m. Saturday, the man was grilling on his lower patio when the grill caught on fire. The fire is believed to have started at the propane tank nozzle.</p><p>The man immediately got out of his house and called 911. The house caught fire due to how close it was to the grill. The fire travelled up the wall, through the deck and onto the home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99" title="Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99" data-articleId="418549970" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Retired_Supreme_Court_Justice_John_Paul__0_7527764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Retired_Supreme_Court_Justice_John_Paul__0_7527764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Retired_Supreme_Court_Justice_John_Paul__0_7527764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Retired_Supreme_Court_Justice_John_Paul__0_7527764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Retired_Supreme_Court_Justice_John_Paul__0_7527764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When he retired from the Supreme Court on June 29, 2010, John Paul Stevens had served for 34 years and six months." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span>, <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died, the court confirmed. He was 99.</p><p>When he retired from the Supreme Court on June 29, 2010, he had served for 34 years and six months, making him the second-oldest serving justice in the history of the court, and the third-longest serving Supreme Court justice in history. Had he served just three days more, he would have tied for the second-longest serving justice in history.</p><p>Stevens was known during his tenure on the Supreme Court to be one of the more liberal voices, even though Stevens said, “I don't think of myself as a liberal at all ,” in a 2007 interview with the New York Times .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens testifies before the Senate Committee on Campaign Finance on Capitol Hill April 30, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)" title="487457963_1563323970026-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cheryl-reeve-has-minnesota-lynx-off-to-10-7-start"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_20190716235444"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cheryl Reeve has Minnesota Lynx off to 10-7 start</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-gets-lost-trying-to-jet-ski-to-isle-royale-is-rescued-by-canadian-freighter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/7V%20JET%20SKI%20RESCUE%20ISLE%20ROYALE%20_00.00.16.21_1563320302566.png_7527419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7V JET SKI RESCUE ISLE ROYALE _00.00.16.21_1563320302566.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man gets lost trying to jet ski to Isle Royale, is rescued by Canadian freighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/klobuchar-stays-alive-but-far-from-top-tier"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/840II9FU.MXF_22.19.02.29_1555279536525_7108294_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Amy Klobuchar at Mill Ruins Park"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Klobuchar stays alive, but far from top tier</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/grill-catches-on-fire-spreads-to-home-in-stearns-county-minn" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Grill catches on fire, spreads to home in Stearns County, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x20;Justice&#x20;John&#x20;Paul&#x20;Stevens&#x20;testifies&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Committee&#x20;on&#x20;Campaign&#x20;Finance&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;April&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Allison&#x20;Shelley&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teens-making-miracle-recovery-after-crash-with-moose" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;photos&#x20;from&#x20;GoFundMe&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen making 'miracle' recovery after crash with moose</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cheryl-reeve-has-minnesota-lynx-off-to-10-7-start" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cheryl Reeve has Minnesota Lynx off to 10-7 start</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-gets-lost-trying-to-jet-ski-to-isle-royale-is-rescued-by-canadian-freighter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/7V%20JET%20SKI%20RESCUE%20ISLE%20ROYALE%20_00.00.16.21_1563320302566.png_7527419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/7V%20JET%20SKI%20RESCUE%20ISLE%20ROYALE%20_00.00.16.21_1563320302566.png_7527419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/7V%20JET%20SKI%20RESCUE%20ISLE%20ROYALE%20_00.00.16.21_1563320302566.png_7527419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, News
Local
Politics
Business
Investigators
Sports
Vikings
Timberwolves
Wild
Twins
Gophers
Weather
School Closings
Weather Blog
Meteorologist Bios
Weather Alerts Morning
The Jason Show
Recipes
Todd Walker
Garden Guy
Community
Contact Us
News Team Bios
Job Openings
History of KMSP-TV Live
Recipe Box
Contests
Fox 9+
TV Listings
Follow Us FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts
FOX 9 News
Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File 