- The 18-year-old man who killed three people in a crash outside Matt’s Bar in Minneapolis while trying to run from state troopers last fall was sentenced to 390 months, or 32.5 years, in prison Wednesday.

Dayquan Hodge pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the Sept. 23 crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Hodge stole an SUV and took when troopers tried to stop him. Troopers called off the chase, but Hodge kept speeding down Cedar Avenue, slamming into a pickup truck outside the restaurant and killing all three people inside.

Four other teenagers inside the stolen SUV were also injured.

Investigators say Hodge admitted to smoking marijuana and did not have a valid license.