Teen remains in critical condition after being found in New Brighton pool <strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - A 15-year-old boy found unresponsive in a pool at a New Brighton apartment complex remains in critical condition, according to an update from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Authorities have also identified the officer who dove into the pool to rescue the teen.</p><p>Thursday evening, law enforcement responded to report of a person unresponsive in a pool in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.</p><p>Two New Brighton police officers arrived within ninety seconds of the 911 call. Officer Tom Griffin jumped into the pool, while wearing all his gear, and pulled the teen from bottom.</p><p>An ambulance took the teen to Minneapolis Children's Hospital.</p><p>The investigation is still ongoing. Posted Jul 12 2019 05:53PM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 05:57PM CDT
Minnesota has never started a probe against the state's top investigator of child care fraud, paying her more than $42,000 to sit home on paid leave since March, the employee said Friday.</p><p>Department of Human Services Inspector General Carolyn Ham, who was put on leave because of a complaint filed in March, said she's been told the investigation will start July 23 – four months and five days since she was placed on leave from her $132,880-a-year job.</p><p>"As I have said from the beginning, this investigation is purely political and there was no wrongdoing on my part," Ham said in an emailed statement. "I have patiently waited for the investigation to begin, and I am ready to cooperate in any way that is necessary. As to the reason for the long delay, you will have to ask DHS." Posted Jul 12 2019 05:04PM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 05:13PM CDT
On a muggy Minnesota morning, they set out for a 16-mile ride. Some hadn't ridden in years. Many hadn't ever ridden this far. All were looking for help healing wounds that often go unseen to the rest of us.</p><p>"The camaraderie. Getting people out and about," Veronica Wayne of Mounds View explained to Fox 9. "I know for me I struggle with isolation so when I come to these events I feel back to my normal self."</p><p>Wayne was one of more than 40 former and current members of the military taking part in the 3rd annual Soldier Ride. It's a program of the Wounded Warriors Project, which unites veterans across the U.S. for activities that gets them active and simply gets them together. Posted Jul 12 2019 04:09PM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 04:12PM CDT
An Elk River man is Minnesota's newest millionaire after he bought the winning Lotto America ticket, according to the Minnesota Lottery.</p><p>Jeffrey Love came forward Friday as the winner of $21.6 million . The winning ticket had been in his glove box. On his way to work, he stopped at a lottery retailer to scan his ticket. When the scanner told him to contact the Minnesota Lottery to get his winnings, he knew he needed to check the numbers for himself.</p><p>"When I compared the winning numbers to my ticket, they matched exactly," said Love in the press release. "I called [my wife] and said, 'We have a situation.'" It’s a program of the Wounded Warriors Project, which unites veterans across the U.S. for activities that gets them active and simply gets them together.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/elk-river-man-claims-216-million-lottery-winnings" title="Elk River man claims $21.6 million lottery winnings" data-articleId="417829472" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jeffery%20love%20winner_1562965924276.jpg_7518708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jeffery%20love%20winner_1562965924276.jpg_7518708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jeffery%20love%20winner_1562965924276.jpg_7518708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jeffery%20love%20winner_1562965924276.jpg_7518708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jeffery%20love%20winner_1562965924276.jpg_7518708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Minnesota Lottery" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. More News Stories 