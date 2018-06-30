Teen rear-ended by distracted driver, hospitalized in Rochester, Minn.

- A 17-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries after he was rear-ended and subsequently pushed into oncoming traffic Friday in Blue Earth County, Minnesota.

According to state patrol, a Chevy, Dodge and Toyota were heading east on Highway 60. The Chevy, driven by a 17-year-old boy, was braking and had the left turn signal activated. The driver of the Dodge, a 51-year-old woman, was distracted and rear-ended the Chevy.

This caused the Chevy to go into the westbound lane of Highway 60 where it was struck by a dump truck.

The Toyota attempted to avoid the dump truck by swerving into the ditch, and the dump truck crashed into the Toyota in the ditch.

The 17-year-old was the only injured driver, and he is hospitalized in Rochester, Minn.