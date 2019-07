- An 18-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor Friday in northern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 11:22 a.m., a Chevroley Caprice was heading east on 190th Street in White Oak Township when it "crested the hill and collided with a westbound farm tractor that was pulling a haybine." The car then went in the ditch and rolled over.

The passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Nevis, died in the crash. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was not injured. Another passenger, a 19-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Officials say neither passenger was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.