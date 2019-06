A teen driver who pleaded guilty to killing an off-duty Blaine police officer and his wife has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, according to the Associated Press. The teen was reportedly distracted by her phone at the time of the crash.

Callison M. Olson, now 18, was sentenced last week in Sherburne County District Court in connection with the June 2018 collision that killed Blaine police veteran Steve Nanney and Marilyn "Susie" Nanney.

Olson pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and gross-misdemeanor reckless driving.

The judge also ordered Olson to complete 25 speaking engagements on distracted driving during her three years on probation. She also is not allowed to drive during that time and was directed to pay more than $7,000 in restitution, the Associated Press reports.