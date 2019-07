- A teen girl was injured in a tubing accident Saturday when the rope snapped and wrapped around her neck on Marion Lake in Richville, Minnesota.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:52 p.m., authorities were notified of a boating accident on the lake.

Officers learned that a boat was pulling two tubes with separate ropes when one rope snapped and, in the process of recoiling, wrapped around the teen's neck.

The teen was flown to the hospital, and her condition is currently unknown.