Teen girl suffers serious injuries after car hits large moose in northern Minnesota addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/teen-girl-suffers-serious-injuries-after-car-hits-large-moose-in-northern-minnesota" addthis:title="Teen girl suffers serious injuries after car hits large moose in northern Minnesota"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417821686.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417821686");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417821686-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417821686-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417821686-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> (photos from GoFundMe) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417821686-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="moose-car-crash_1562963698860.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/amaya-nelson-before-the-crash_1562963701073_7518444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417821686-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="amaya-nelson-before-the-crash_1562963701073.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash2_1562963699001_7518443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417821686-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="moose-car-crash2_1562963699001.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417821686-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(photos from GoFundMe)" title="moose-car-crash_1562963698860.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(photos from <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GoFundMe" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GoFundMe</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/amaya-nelson-before-the-crash_1562963701073_7518444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Amaya Nelson before the crash (photos from GoFundMe)" title="amaya-nelson-before-the-crash_1562963701073.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Amaya" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Amaya</span> Nelson before the crash (photos from <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GoFundMe" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GoFundMe</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash2_1562963699001_7518443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(photos from GoFundMe)" title="moose-car-crash2_1562963699001.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(photos from <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GoFundMe" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GoFundMe</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Amaya Nelson before the crash (photos from GoFundMe)" title="amaya-nelson-before-the-crash_1562963701073.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash2_1562963699001_7518443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(photos from GoFundMe)" title="moose-car-crash2_1562963699001.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/teen-girl-suffers-serious-injuries-after-car-hits-large-moose-in-northern-minnesota" data-title="Teen healing after car hits moose in N. Minnesota" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/teen-girl-suffers-serious-injuries-after-car-hits-large-moose-in-northern-minnesota" addthis:title="Teen healing after car hits moose in N. BASSETT TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A 17-year-old girl was left with serious injuries after her car collided with a moose in Bassett Township, Minnesota, according to a fundraiser set up to help pay for her medical treatment.

According to the fundraiser, Amaya Nelson and her boyfriend were headed to go see her dad last Monday when the moose jumped in front of her Dodge Neon. Family members say she was driving the speed limit, but the collision with the 1,400-pound animal caused extensive damage to the vehicle, with the brunt of the impact hitting Nelson's side.

Making matters worse, because the animal was so large, only its legs hit the car's bumper, so the airbags didn't go off.

Nelson and her boyfriend survived the crash, but both suffered injuries. Photos posted to GoFundMe show Nelson with a broken and bloodied face. According to the post, she suffered multiple fractures to her skull and face, damage to her teeth, bruising on her brain stem, and damage to her cerebral membrane that is leaking cerebrospinal fluid. Friends say that could require brain surgery, depending on the extent of the membrane damage.

Her boyfriend was initially discharged from the hospital, so he could remain by Nelson's side, but was later treated for head, neck, and arm injuries.

Before her first round of surgery, the family says Nelson was in good spirits but has a long road ahead of her. Insurance will cover most of the costs for her family, but they say Nelson's recovery will require them to take time off work to aid in the process. DHS inspector general paid $42,000 to sit home says investigation never started

By Theo Keith, FOX 9

Posted Jul 12 2019 05:53PM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 05:57PM CDT

Minnesota has never started a probe against the state's top investigator of child care fraud, paying her more than $42,000 to sit home on paid leave since March, the employee said Friday.

Department of Human Services Inspector General Carolyn Ham, who was put on leave because of a complaint filed in March, said she's been told the investigation will start July 23 – four months and five days since she was placed on leave from her $132,880-a-year job.

"As I have said from the beginning, this investigation is purely political and there was no wrongdoing on my part," Ham said in an emailed statement. "I have patiently waited for the investigation to begin, and I am ready to cooperate in any way that is necessary. As to the reason for the long delay, you will have to ask DHS." Twin Cities 'Soldier Ride' brings veterans together to heal

By Rob Olson, FOX 9

Posted Jul 12 2019 05:04PM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 05:13PM CDT

On a muggy Minnesota morning, they set out for a 16-mile ride. Some hadn't ridden in years. Many hadn't ever ridden this far. All were looking for help healing wounds that often go unseen to the rest of us.

"The camaraderie. Getting people out and about," Veronica Wayne of Mounds View explained to Fox 9. "I know for me I struggle with isolation so when I come to these events I feel back to my normal self."

Wayne was one of more than 40 former and current members of the military taking part in the 3rd annual Soldier Ride. It's a program of the Wounded Warriors Project, which unites veterans across the U.S. for activities that gets them active and simply gets them together. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/doj-recognizes-st-cloud-police-department-with-national-award"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/9%20P%20ST.%20CLOUD%20POLICE%20AWARD_00.01.28.16_1562900031823.png_7516970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P ST. CLOUD POLICE AWARD_00.01.28.16_1562900031823.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DOJ recognizes St. Cloud Police Department with national award</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walker-art-museum-goes-vogue-for-ballroom-competition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11%209%20P%20VOGUE%20NIGHT%20AT%20WALKER%20JM-MG_KMSPa1ef_186.mp4_00.01.36.05_1562899611103.png_7516929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7-11 9 P VOGUE NIGHT AT WALKER JM-MG_KMSPa1ef_186.mp4_00.01.36.05_1562899611103.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walker Art Museum goes 'Vogue' for ballroom competition</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light Most Recent

Twin Cities 'Soldier Ride' brings veterans together to heal

Teen remains in critical condition after being found in New Brighton pool

Loons take 7-match win streak into FC Dallas

Elk River man claims $21.6 million lottery winnings

Teen girl suffers serious injuries after car hits large moose in northern Minnesota data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/530p%20Warrior%20Bike%20Ride%20pkg_KMSPa6d9_186.mp4_00.00.51.17_1562968944406.png_7518758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/530p%20Warrior%20Bike%20Ride%20pkg_KMSPa6d9_186.mp4_00.00.51.17_1562968944406.png_7518758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/530p%20Warrior%20Bike%20Ride%20pkg_KMSPa6d9_186.mp4_00.00.51.17_1562968944406.png_7518758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/530p%20Warrior%20Bike%20Ride%20pkg_KMSPa6d9_186.mp4_00.00.51.17_1562968944406.png_7518758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Twin Cities 'Soldier Ride' brings veterans together to heal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-remains-in-critical-condition-after-being-found-in-new-brighton-pool" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen remains in critical condition after being found in New Brighton pool</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/loons-take-7-match-win-streak-into-fc-dallas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Loons_take_7_match_win_streak_into_FC_Da_0_7518646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Loons_take_7_match_win_streak_into_FC_Da_0_7518646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Loons_take_7_match_win_streak_into_FC_Da_0_7518646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Loons_take_7_match_win_streak_into_FC_Da_0_7518646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Loons_take_7_match_win_streak_into_FC_Da_0_7518646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Loons take 7-match win streak into FC Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elk-river-man-claims-216-million-lottery-winnings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jeffery%20love%20winner_1562965924276.jpg_7518708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jeffery%20love%20winner_1562965924276.jpg_7518708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jeffery%20love%20winner_1562965924276.jpg_7518708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jeffery%20love%20winner_1562965924276.jpg_7518708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jeffery%20love%20winner_1562965924276.jpg_7518708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Lottery" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elk River man claims $21.6 million lottery winnings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-girl-suffers-serious-injuries-after-car-hits-large-moose-in-northern-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/moose-car-crash_1562963698860_7518442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;photos&#x20;from&#x20;GoFundMe&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen girl suffers serious injuries after car hits large moose in northern Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 