Teen driver falls asleep at wheel, unbelted passenger killed

- A 15-year-old Wisconsin girl was killed Saturday evening after the driver of the car she was riding in fell asleep at the wheel and left the road.

Shortly before midnight, 2008 Toyota RAV4 was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 near New Hartford Township, Minnesota in Winona County when the driver, a 16-year-old boy, fell asleep. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Gao Jer Vang of La Crosse was sitting in the center backseat and was not wearing her seatbelt. She was ejected from the vehicle onto the road, where she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. She was killed in the accident.

The driver the Toyota RAV4 and other passenger, a 17-year-old also from La Crosse, were injured in the accident.