- After a major glitch on Saturday slowed Target shoppers for two hours, the company says it encountered further issues on Sunday.

According to a statement, a Target spokesperson says the company, along with other retailers, faced problems when its vendor NCR, which Target uses to process payments, experienced an issue at its data center.

Target says while the issue wasn't with its computers, it did cause a 90-minute period where select card payments were unable to process. The problem was solved by 6 p.m. Sunday.

As with the issue on Saturday, Target says there was no security failure related to the outage and no payment information was compromised.

Officials write, "Although this was unrelated to Saturday's issue, we know many guests had a frustrating shopping experience in our stores this weekend. For that, we are truly sorry. We never want to disappoint any guests and we're working tirelessly to ensure these issues don't happen again."