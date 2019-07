- An SUV hauling a camper shut down traffic along Highway 10 Friday night after a police chase ended in a crash in Coon Rapid, Minnesota.

Officials tell FOX 9 the incident started in Anoka when officers stopped a driver in front of the Gas Stop on East River Road just after 8 p.m.

Moments after the stop, the SUV driver took off, prompting a police chase.

The chase ended around 8:19 p.m. when the SUV driver hit spike strips, causing the trailer to flip over.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. It's not clear at this time why the driver took off.

As of 9:30 p.m., lanes were still closed on Highway 10, and traffic was moving slowly.