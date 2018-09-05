Suspects sought for stealing Bobcat, damaging Farmington elementary school

Flip flop left behind by one of the suspects. Photo courtesy of the Farmington Police Department.

Shed damaged at Farmington Elementary School in Farmington, Minnesota. Photo courtesy of the Farmington Police Department.

- The Farmington Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two suspects accused of stealing a Bobcat and causing damage to a local elementary school.

The incident occurred early Monday morning at Farmington Elementary School. A video captured the suspects, described as two men ages 16 to 20. They used the stolen Bobcat to damage a shed on the school's property.

Police recovered one of the suspects' flip flops at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the theft and damage is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 651-280-6700.