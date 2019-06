- A driver is in custody after fleeing police and crashing into Kings Lake early Sunday morning in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 2:43 a.m., a deputy spotted a car traveling at 96 mph on Highway 71 and 66th Avenue Northeast. The deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going.

The deputy lost sight of the car as it went west on County Road 25, but later saw that the driver went off road and into Kings Lake near 1st Street Northeast.

Authorities said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and swim towards shore. There were no other occupants and the driver was not injured.