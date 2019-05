- Police in Red Wing, Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after they barricaded themselves in a house following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

At 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home near Hallstrom Drive and Twin Bluff Road, according to the Red Wing Police Department. The shooting victim was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Their condition is unknown.

Police believe the suspect is barricaded inside the home. A Code Red was sent to residents in the neighborhood asking them to stay indoors. Police have blocked off several intersections and asked people, including students on their way to school, to avoid the area.

The suspect was arrested sometime before 8:30 a.m. after the Emergency Response Team made entry into the home.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No one else was injured.