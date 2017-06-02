< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted May 21 2019 07:40AM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 08:33AM CDT (FOX 9)</strong> - Police in Red Wing, Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after they barricaded themselves in a house following a shooting early Tuesday morning. </p><p>At 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home near Hallstrom Drive and Twin Bluff Road, according to the Red Wing Police Department. The shooting victim was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Their condition is unknown. </p><p>Police believe the suspect is barricaded inside the home. A Code Red was sent to residents in the neighborhood asking them to stay indoors. Police have blocked off several intersections and asked people, including students on their way to school, to avoid the area. </p><p>The suspect was arrested sometime before 8:30 a.m. after the Emergency Response Team made entry into the home. </p><p>The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Charges: Bar staff cared for baby left behind by drunk mother
Posted May 21 2019 04:38PM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 04:40PM CDT
A Mankato, Minnesota woman is charged with child neglect after she left her baby at a bar in New Hope, Minn.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 19, officers were dispatched to a bar on a report of an extremely intoxicated woman who left her baby unattended. Authorities spoke with staff who had been caring for the 6-month-old baby. Staff members told police the woman, Alicyn Irene Desantis, was kicked out of another bar for being too intoxicated before she arrived at this bar.

The woman reportedly left her baby with other intoxicated patrons, so staff intervened. Staff said they changed the baby's very full diaper and fed the baby a bottle they found in the woman's diaper bag. Driver having medical emergency prompts chase on I-35E
Posted May 21 2019 04:05PM CDT
A driver having a medical emergency caused a chase with state troopers on Interstate 35E that ended in Eagan, Minnesota Tuesday morning. 

Shortly after 7:15 a.m., state troopers responded to several calls of a vehicle that was driving in the ditch, almost hitting other vehicles on I-35E near Pilot Knob Road, according to State Patrol spokesperson Lt. Gordon Shank. 

One trooper located the vehicle, but it failed to stop for their emergency lights and sirens. The trooper used a controlled contact at slow speeds to eventually stop the vehicle. Washington D.C., May 21, 2019: Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks at a #StopTheBan rally at the Supreme Court, one of 350 nationwide protests against draconian abortion bills in Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/I-35E%20State%20Patrol%20pursuit%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.10.34.16_1558472683319.png_7299074_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/I-35E%20State%20Patrol%20pursuit%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.10.34.16_1558472683319.png_7299074_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/I-35E%20State%20Patrol%20pursuit%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.10.34.16_1558472683319.png_7299074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/I-35E%20State%20Patrol%20pursuit%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.10.34.16_1558472683319.png_7299074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Driver having medical emergency prompts chase on I-35E</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crews-use-cpr-to-save-fawns-trapped-in-water-in-oak-grove-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/cpr_1558470606793_7298853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/cpr_1558470606793_7298853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/cpr_1558470606793_7298853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/cpr_1558470606793_7298853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/cpr_1558470606793_7298853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Andover&#x20;Fire&#x20;Dept&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crews use CPR to save fawn trapped in water in Oak Grove, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-cited-for-bringing-chicken-to-school-in-prank" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rogers, Minn. teen cited for bringing chicken to school in prank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/stopthebans-thousands-protest-restrictive-abortion-legislation-at-events-nationwide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Ayanna%20Pressley%20_OP_D-MA_CP_%20Speaks%20at%20StopTheBans%20Protest%20GETTY_1558462581981.jpg_7297941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Ayanna%20Pressley%20_OP_D-MA_CP_%20Speaks%20at%20StopTheBans%20Protest%20GETTY_1558462581981.jpg_7297941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Ayanna%20Pressley%20_OP_D-MA_CP_%20Speaks%20at%20StopTheBans%20Protest%20GETTY_1558462581981.jpg_7297941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Ayanna%20Pressley%20_OP_D-MA_CP_%20Speaks%20at%20StopTheBans%20Protest%20GETTY_1558462581981.jpg_7297941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Ayanna%20Pressley%20_OP_D-MA_CP_%20Speaks%20at%20StopTheBans%20Protest%20GETTY_1558462581981.jpg_7297941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Washington&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x3a;&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Ayanna&#x20;Pressley&#x20;&#x28;D-MA&#x29;&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x23;StopTheBan&#x20;rally&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x2c;&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;350&#x20;nationwide&#x20;protests&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;against&#x20;draconian&#x20;abortion&#x20;bills&#x20;in&#x20;Alabama&#x2c;&#x20;Georgia&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Missouri&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tasos&#x20;Katopodis&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands protest restrictive abortion legislation at #StopTheBans events nationwide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mille-lacs-county-sheriff-s-deputy-wrangles-emu-reunites-it-with-owner" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Mille%20Lacs%20County%20emu_1558468861219.jpg_7298454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Mille%20Lacs%20County%20emu_1558468861219.jpg_7298454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Mille%20Lacs%20County%20emu_1558468861219.jpg_7298454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Mille%20Lacs%20County%20emu_1558468861219.jpg_7298454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Mille%20Lacs%20County%20emu_1558468861219.jpg_7298454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Mille&#x20;Lacs&#x20;County&#x20;sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;deputy&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;wrangled&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;an&#x20;emu&#x20;and&#x20;helped&#x20;reunite&#x20;it&#x20;with&#x20;its&#x20;owner&#x20;last&#x20;Thursday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Mille&#x20;Lacs&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mille Lacs County sheriff's deputy 'wrangles' emu, reunites it with owner</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 