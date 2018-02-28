Surly, First Avenue partner to brew new beer: +1 Golden Ale

- First Avenue and Surly Brewing partnered to create a new beer, First Avenue +1 Golden Ale, to be debuted during a series of special release parties at Minneapolis music venues.

The classic-style golden ale will be served during shows March 22-24 at 7th Street Entry, First Avenue and the Turf Club. It will also be offered at First Avenue and The Depot from March 22-April 1, according to a release.

You can also find the beer in 16oz. 4-packs starting April 2.

“We wanted to make the kind of beer we like to drink at a Mainroom or Entry show,” said Surly Head Brewer Ben Smith. “We went over a few styles with them, and this one emerged as the clear winner.”

SHOWS:

Thursday, March 22: Sick of It All with Holding On @ 7th St Entry

Friday, March 23: The Black Angels with Black Lips @ First Avenue Mainroom

Saturday, March 24: The Last Revel with Chicago Farmer @ Turf Club



