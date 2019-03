- The Super 8 Motel in Shakopee is temporarily closed after the roof collapsed Tuesday night.

According to police, the pool was closed earlier in the day because the roof was flagged as sagging. It was closed at the time of the collapse, and no one was injured.

Because the pool is near a gas meter, the motel has been evacuated and all the guests were moved to alternative accommodations. In the meantime, professionals are looking for any additional structural damage.