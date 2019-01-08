Sun Country announces 19 new nonstop routes, 7 new airports

- Sun Country Airlines announced it is adding 19 new seasonal nonstop routes and seven new airports. This is the largest network expansion in the company's history.

According to a release, the network expansion includes eight new nonstop routes for the airline’s home base of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and eight new nonstop routes in Nashville, Dallas Fort Worth and Portland, Oregon. The airline will also expand nonstop destinations from Las Vegas and welcome San Antonio and Providence, Rhode Island to its growing network.

The new airports being added to Sun Country’s network are Dulles International Airport (IAD), T.F. Green Airport in Providence (PVD), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and San Antonio International Airport (SAT).

