default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414614796" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414614796" data-article-version="1.0">Study: Final Four brought in 91,000 visitors, $143 million in economic impact</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/study-final-four-brought-in-91-000-visitors-143-million-in-economic-impact" addthis:title="Study: Final Four brought in 91,000 visitors, $143 million in economic impact"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414614796.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414614796");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414614796-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414614796-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414614796-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414614796-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="9P - MSP FINAL FOUR PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/05/7-P-FINAL%20FOUR%20OPEN%20PRACTICE_00.01.18.21_1554512198264.png_7065138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414614796-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Fans enjoy Final Four practice"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/07/5P%20FINAL%20FOUR%20LESSONS_00.00.56.03_1554676177698.png_7076116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414614796-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Final Four U.S. Bank Stadium"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414614796-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="9P - MSP FINAL FOUR PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/05/7-P-FINAL%20FOUR%20OPEN%20PRACTICE_00.01.18.21_1554512198264.png_7065138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Fans enjoy Final Four practice"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/07/5P%20FINAL%20FOUR%20LESSONS_00.00.56.03_1554676177698.png_7076116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Final Four U.S. Bank Stadium"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/05/7-P-FINAL%20FOUR%20OPEN%20PRACTICE_00.01.18.21_1554512198264.png_7065138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Fans enjoy Final Four practice"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/07/5P%20FINAL%20FOUR%20LESSONS_00.00.56.03_1554676177698.png_7076116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Final Four U.S. Bank Stadium"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/study-final-four-brought-in-91-000-visitors-143-million-in-economic-impact" data-title="Study: Final Four had $143 million economic impact" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/study-final-four-brought-in-91-000-visitors-143-million-in-economic-impact" addthis:title="Study: Final Four had $143 million economic impact" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/study-final-four-brought-in-91-000-visitors-143-million-in-economic-impact";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:54AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414614796" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - An analytics firm estimates the 2019 NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis attracted 91,000 visitors and an economic impact of $143 million in April.</p><p>The study also estimated that more than 400,000 people visited the Final Four games, Fan Fest, Final Four Friday and the Nicollet Mall events.</p><p>The 2019 Minneapolis Local Organizing Committee, which formally closes at the end of this week, announced the results of the study conducted by Pennsylvania-based Rockport Analytics, which also examined the economic impact of the 2018 Super Bowl.</p><p>In comparison, <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/report-super-bowl-brings-over-370m-in-new-spending-to-minnesota">Super Bowl LII brought in</a> more than $370 million in new spending to Minnesota and 125,000 visitors.</p><p>The firm talked with more than 700 attendees in and around U.S. Bank Stadium, on Nicollet, at the Minneapolis Convention Center and around other locations to assess the economic impact. It tracked spending from individuals, sponsors, broadcast partners and event organizations to see how the Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington economies were affected.</p><p>“The Men’s Final Four proved to be a seminal event that brought significant new monies into the regional economy, lifted Twin Cities tourism, and exposed the benefits of the city and state to future business and leisure visitors,” said Kenneth McGill, managing director of Rockport Analytics.</p><p>Minneapolis businesses like Surly Brewing Company also <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minneapolis-businesses-report-successful-final-four-weekend">reported an influx</a> of business during the Final Four festivities.</p><p>“The Final Four was such a tremendous experience for our downtown and local business owners as we welcomed hoops fans nationally and internationally into our city,” said Steve Cramer, president & CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. “Our businesses were packed, the atmosphere in our downtown streets was fantastic, and we once again showcased that Minneapolis can play host to the biggest events on the world’s stage.”</p><p>Kate Mortenson, the president and CEO of the MLOC, announced that her office would officially close at week's end. She released the following statement:</p> <blockquote><p><em>2019 Final Four was a fantastic opportunity for our City and region to welcome fans from near and far to experience what is special about Minnesota. Hosting this iconic sports event brought with it many ways to celebrate the culmination of March Madness with free and low-cost events that were available to everybody. <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0">
<!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Louis_Park_man_to_be_sentenced_Tuesd_0_7441379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Louis_Park_man_to_be_sentenced_Tuesd_0_7441379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Louis_Park_man_to_be_sentenced_Tuesd_0_7441379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Louis_Park_man_to_be_sentenced_Tuesd_0_7441379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Louis_Park_man_to_be_sentenced_Tuesd_0_7441379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A St. Louis Park, Minnesota man is expected to be sentenced Tuesday for the rape and murder of a 17-year-old woman in Minneapolis in 1983." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man gets 121 months in prison in 1983 Minneapolis cold case rape, murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:02AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A St. Louis Park, Minnesota man was sentenced Tuesday to 121 months in prison, the maximum sentence, for the rape and murder of a17-year-old girl in Minneapolis in 1983. </p><p>Last month, a judge found Darell Rea, 64, guilty of killing Laurie Mesedahl in 1983. The teenager’s body was found by the Soo Line Railroad yard. An autopsy showed she had been raped, strangled and then beaten to death.</p><p>Investigators had long suspected Rea, who had a violent criminal history. But, it was not until 2017 that forensic scientists used DNA and other evidence to finally charge him. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/meandering-geese-block-traffic-on-hwy-100-in-minneapolis" title="Meandering geese block traffic on Hwy. 100 in Minneapolis" data-articleId="414629946" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(MnDOT)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meandering geese block traffic on Hwy. 100 in Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:25AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Backups on Hwy. 100 in Minneapolis are common during weekday commutes, but motorists were especially frustrated Tuesday morning when a family of geese delayed things further.</p><p>MnDOT captured the scene from one of its traffic cameras Tuesday that showed the geese meandering across the lanes of traffic.</p><p>The slow-moving geese stopped two lanes on the highway and another lane of merging traffic from Cedar Lake Road at around 9 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/runners-to-honor-gabriele-gabe-grunewald-with-memorial-run-in-minneapolis-tuesday" title="Runners to honor Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald with memorial run in Minneapolis Tuesday" data-articleId="414626910" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family_and_friends_of_Gabriele_Grunewald_0_7411054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family_and_friends_of_Gabriele_Grunewald_0_7411054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family_and_friends_of_Gabriele_Grunewald_0_7411054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family_and_friends_of_Gabriele_Grunewald_0_7411054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family_and_friends_of_Gabriele_Grunewald_0_7411054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Friends, family and fellows runners honored the life of track star and former Gopher runner Gabriele Grunewald with a one-mile run following her funeral Monday.  " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Runners to honor Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald with memorial run in Minneapolis Tuesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:28AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On Tuesday night, runners in Minneapolis will come together for a special group run in honor of former Gophers track star and professional runner Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald, who died on June 11 at age 32 after a decade-long battle with cancer. </p><p>Runners will go for a 1.405-mile run/walk at 6:15 p.m. at BF Nelson Park to celebrate Gabe’s birthday. At the run, Gov. <p>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An analytics firm estimates the 2019 NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis attracted 91,000 visitors and an economic impact of $143 million in April.</p><p>The study also estimated that more than 400,000 people visited the Final Four games, Fan Fest, Final Four Friday and the Nicollet Mall events.</p><p>The 2019 Minneapolis Local Organizing Committee, which formally closes at the end of this week, announced the results of the study conducted by Pennsylvania-based Rockport Analytics, which also examined the economic impact of the 2018 Super Bowl.</p><p>In comparison, <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/report-super-bowl-brings-over-370m-in-new-spending-to-minnesota">Super Bowl LII brought in</a> more than $370 million in new spending to Minnesota and 125,000 visitors.</p><p>The firm talked with more than 700 attendees in and around U.S. Bank Stadium, on Nicollet, at the Minneapolis Convention Center and around other locations to assess the economic impact. It tracked spending from individuals, sponsors, broadcast partners and event organizations to see how the Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington economies were affected.</p><p>"The Men's Final Four proved to be a seminal event that brought significant new monies into the regional economy, lifted Twin Cities tourism, and exposed the benefits of the city and state to future business and leisure visitors," said Kenneth McGill, managing director of Rockport Analytics.</p><p>Minneapolis businesses like Surly Brewing Company also <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minneapolis-businesses-report-successful-final-four-weekend">reported an influx</a> of business during the Final Four festivities.</p><p>"The Final Four was such a tremendous experience for our downtown and local business owners as we welcomed hoops fans nationally and internationally into our city," said Steve Cramer, president & CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. "Our businesses were packed, the atmosphere in our downtown streets was fantastic, and we once again showcased that Minneapolis can play host to the biggest events on the world's stage."</p><p>Kate Mortenson, the president and CEO of the MLOC, announced that her office would officially close at week's end. She released the following statement:</p> <blockquote><p><em>2019 Final Four was a fantastic opportunity for our City and region to welcome fans from near and far to experience what is special about Minnesota. Hosting this iconic sports event brought with it many ways to celebrate the culmination of March Madness with free and low-cost events that were available to everybody. The games were absolutely thrilling, and we were delighted that so many Minnesotans joined 91,000 visitors in accepting our inclusive invitation to come downtown and be part of the fun.</em></p></blockquote>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:40AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:54AM CDT</span></p> (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Gabriele Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Runners to honor Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald with memorial run in Minneapolis Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/cars-and-caves-in-chanhassen-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Classic cars and the caves that store them will be on display at the Cars and Caves event in Chanhassen June 29" title="Classic Jags.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cars and Caves in Chanhassen, Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-i-m-not-homophobic-st-paul-councilor-won-t-apologize-for-past-tweets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_KMSP3d58_146.mxf_00.00.51.05_1561165935848.png_7431927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kassim Busuri"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'I'm not homophobic': St. Paul Councilor won't apologize for past tweets</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/meandering-geese-block-traffic-on-hwy-100-in-minneapolis" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;MnDOT&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Meandering geese block traffic on Hwy. 100 in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/runners-to-honor-gabriele-gabe-grunewald-with-memorial-run-in-minneapolis-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20Gabriele%20Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg_7441733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20Gabriele%20Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg_7441733_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20Gabriele%20Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg_7441733_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20Gabriele%20Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg_7441733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20Gabriele%20Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg_7441733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gabriele&#x20;Grunewald&#x20;runs&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;1500&#x20;Meter&#x20;opening&#x20;round&#x20;during&#x20;Day&#x20;1&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2017&#x20;USA&#x20;Track&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Field&#x20;Championships&#x20;at&#x20;Hornet&#x20;Satdium&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Sacramento&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andy&#x20;Lyons&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Runners to honor Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald with memorial run in Minneapolis Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-final-four-brought-in-91-000-visitors-143-million-in-economic-impact" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Final Four brought in 91,000 visitors, $143 million in economic impact</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/cars-and-caves-in-chanhassen-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Classic&#x20;cars&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;caves&#x20;that&#x20;store&#x20;them&#x20;will&#x20;be&#x20;on&#x20;display&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Cars&#x20;and&#x20;Caves&#x20;event&#x20;in&#x20;Chanhassen&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;June&#x20;29" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cars and Caves in Chanhassen, Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photo-of-brother-hugging-his-little-sister-after-pre-school-graduation-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Aundrea&#x20;and&#x20;Matthew&#x20;Smith" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Photo of brother hugging his little 