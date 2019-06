- It should come as no surprise to anyone that’s been in a car the last few weeks that the construction season is in full swing in the Twin Cities. And with another summer weekend on the horizon, another round of closures impacting some major metro thoroughfares.

“We’re just asking people to take an extra five minutes to know your route, to look where you’re going to go, and find that right detour because we don’t want you to get frustrated,” explains Kevin Walker, MnDOT spokesperson.

Beginning Friday at 10 p.m., westbound I-94 will close from Western Avenue in St. Paul to Highway 280. Heads up Minnesota United fans, that closure is lasting through the weekend, which means if you’re coming from the east metro, you’re going to need to find a new route or avoid the car altogether and hop on a bike or the light rail.

Also closing Friday night, in both directions, I-35W will shut down from the crosstown to I-94 for the weekend. The closure could throw a wrench in the anticipated route to Rock the Garden for some attendees.

But wait, there’s more.

Walker adds, “There’s also 694 – which is north. That project will be closed from Snelling Ave. to Rice St.”

Drivers, just remember those crews while you’re passing cones and cranes and going around closures.

“It’s going to be very hot for the workers this weekend," says Walker. "It’s going to 120 degrees when we’re laying it down, so very uncomfortable.”

Another thing of note, with the heat this weekend, Kevin says the heat and humidity are the perfect storm for road “buckles” -- which, much like a pothole, can really do some damage to your tires.