Storms possible tonight as Minnesota celebrates July 4th

The chance of severe weather has been lowered to "mariginal" for July 4th.

- Storm threats remain very possible on the Fourth and could possibly affect tonight's fireworks shows with multiple bands of rain possible throughout out the day and evening.

This morning’s storms were leftovers from yesterday’s severe weather that swept across the Dakotas. As these storms clear the area, the tropical-feeling atmosphere will reset and quickly heat up into the 80s and low 90s with dew points well into the 70s.

This will allow some parts of the state to reach a heat index of 100+ before a cold front sweeps through, triggering off-and-on scattered thunderstorms in the warm, muggy, and unstable air mass.

Across the state the potential for storms exists throughout the day and into the night, but an individual location will probably only see two or three rounds of activity during that time. Some cities have already canceled some July 4th activities.

Due to today’s weather concerns we’ve decided to cancel all the “Light it Up Maplewood” events, at Hazelwood Park, except tonight’s fireworks which will take place at approximately at 10pm. — Maplewood Police MN (@MaplewoodPolice) July 4, 2018

More heat-related issues are possible today with a heat advisory for the southern half of MN through 8pm.

Timing:

General storms possible through the day until just after midnight

Severe risks increase for the Twin Cities by mid-afternoon & through the late evening

Threats: