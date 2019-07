- The stormy weather on Saturday made for a soggy start to a lot of events and celebrations but it didn’t stop the fun after the sun came out.

The downpours delayed the crowds at Highland Fest in St. Paul by just a couple of hours. This is a festival in the heart of Highland Neighborhood along Ford Parkway at Cleveland Avenue south.

It’s about neighbors coming together, but open to all with lots of family activities.

"Well, we’re at the Highland District Council Booth, and we’re going to have face painting," says Highland District Councilmember Paul Langenfeld. "There’s going to be lots of activity. There’s going to be spin art which is behind us. There is going to be live music up in Highland Park and there’s going to be lots of activities for the kids and families, adults and everybody to be a part of."

Highland Fest in St. Paul runs through 10 p.m. with fireworks and again from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday along Ford Parkway.