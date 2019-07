- A storm that moved through Stearns County dropped hail, reportedly ranging in size from golf balls to even tennis balls, near St. Cloud.

The hail fell around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids. Viewers shared photos of handfuls of hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Sherburne, Benton, Isanti, Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties until 6:30 p.m.