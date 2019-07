- A Minnesota motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after he was struck by stolen Jeep as the driver was fleeing police in western Wisconsin.

At 4:12 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 2000 block of Wisconsin Highway 65 on a report that someone had stolen a Jeep Liberty and violated a court ordered “no contact” order.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it on Hwy. 65 north of New Richmond, but the driver did not stop. A chase ensued.

Deputies pursued the Jeep onto Wisconsin Highway 46 towards the Village of Deer Park. As the pursuit entered the village, several motorcycles were taking a left hand turn on Main Street near North Street West.

The Jeep hit one of the motorcyclists. The driver then fled on foot, but deputies apprehended him after a short pursuit.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Dustin Kalland, 39, of Stillwater, Minnesota.

The incident remains under investigation. The St. Croix County District Attorney told FOX 9 charges against the driver will likely be filed on Tuesday.