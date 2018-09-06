Stefon Diggs stars in funny Geico advertisement showcasing his sticky hands

Vikings fans know well Stefon Diggs’ sticky hands when it comes to catching footballs, but a new Geico advertisement is showing them off to a national audience.

The funny advertisement, which Diggs tweeted Thursday, shows the star wide receiver trying to get the mail at his house. Two men are talking about Diggs’ sticky hands in a driveway across the street while Diggs struggles to get the mail.

Take a look at the new ad here:

