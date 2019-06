- St. Paul Public Schools voted Tuesday to change the name of Linwood Monroe Arts Plus School after a committee decided that the legacy of former U.S. President James Monroe "does not reflect the values and aspirations of our diverse school community."

The decision to rename the school is based on feedback from a committee formed by students, teachers, parents and community members. It will now be named "Global Arts Plus."

According to the board, the school sought to change the name after completing recent renovations on campus. The cost for new signage will amount to an estimated $5,650 total, and the cost for new uniforms will amount to about $7,238.

In explaining their decision, committee members cited the fact that James Monroe, the fifth President of the United States, owned slaves.