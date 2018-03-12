< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. St. Paul school board renames Linwood Monroe Arts Plus School PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - St. Paul Public Schools voted Tuesday to change the name of Linwood Monroe Arts Plus School after a committee decided that the legacy of former U.S. President James Monroe "does not reflect the values and aspirations of our diverse school community."</p><p>The decision to rename the school is based on feedback from a committee formed by students, teachers, parents and community members. It will now be named "Global Arts Plus."</p><p>According to the board, the school sought to change the name after completing recent renovations on campus. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/omar%20no%20shame%20at%20school%20act%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.02.47.29_1560966761056.png_7419684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/omar%20no%20shame%20at%20school%20act%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.02.47.29_1560966761056.png_7419684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/omar%20no%20shame%20at%20school%20act%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.02.47.29_1560966761056.png_7419684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/omar%20no%20shame%20at%20school%20act%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.02.47.29_1560966761056.png_7419684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/omar%20no%20shame%20at%20school%20act%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.02.47.29_1560966761056.png_7419684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Congresswoman Omar introduces bill to end school lunch shaming</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is working to fight school lunch shaming by introducing a bill called, “No Shame at School Act.”</p><p>In a press conference held Wednesday morning in Washington D.C., Omar explained the bill would prohibit schools from shaming children who can’t afford a school lunch meal. She wants to end “overt identification” practices such as identifying such students with a wristband, publishing a list of children with debt or using debt collectors. The bill would also authorize the federal government to fully fund students’ meal debt for up to 90 days.</p><p>“We know that going hungry is not a choice,” said Omar. “No child chooses to skip a meal. No parent chooses to go hungry themselves so that their child can have a full belly.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/short-term-housing-program-for-firefighters-burn-trauma-survivors-receives-extension" title="Short-term housing program for firefighters, burn trauma survivors receives extension" data-articleId="413546615" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/04/27/firefighter%20ptsd_1493327708687_3217517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/04/27/firefighter%20ptsd_1493327708687_3217517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/04/27/firefighter%20ptsd_1493327708687_3217517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/04/27/firefighter%20ptsd_1493327708687_3217517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/04/27/firefighter%20ptsd_1493327708687_3217517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Short-term housing program for firefighters, burn trauma survivors receives extension</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:05AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A service to offer short-term housing for families of firefighters and burn trauma survivors is getting an extension.</p><p>Firefighters for Healing and Kraus-Anderson, a real estate development company, signed a lease extension through 2021 for three apartment units that will allow families to stay near Hennepin Healthcare while their loved ones are receiving treatment. The apartments have been used by families and burn trauma survivors over the past year.</p><p>Minneapolis firefighter Jake LaFerriere started Firefighters for Healing in 2010 after he suffered third and fourth degree burns while responding to a house fire. While recovering from his injuries, he met others receiving treatment and became inspired to create the nonprofit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2nd-suspect-arrested-in-st-paul-woman-s-shooting-kidnapping" title="2nd arrest in kidnapping, shooting of St. Paul woman found by Uber driver in May Township" data-articleId="413540647" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Charges__Gang_leader_ordered_shooting_of_0_7412324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Charges__Gang_leader_ordered_shooting_of_0_7412324_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Charges__Gang_leader_ordered_shooting_of_0_7412324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Charges__Gang_leader_ordered_shooting_of_0_7412324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Charges__Gang_leader_ordered_shooting_of_0_7412324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A St. Paul woman narrowly survived after an Uber driver found her shot on the side of the road near Stillwater, Minn." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2nd arrest in kidnapping, shooting of St. Paul woman found by Uber driver in May Township</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:28AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The second suspect in the kidnapping and shooting of a St. Paul woman was arrested Tuesday evening, authorities said.</p><p>According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Angel Ignacio Sardina-Padilla was arrested at about 5 p.m. Tuesday in Minneapolis. Luis Mendoza, 23, is also in custody.</p><p>On June 9, a 39-year-old woman narrowly survived after an Uber driver found her shot on the side of the road near Stillwater, Minn. Officials say the woman is now out of the hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Featured Videos class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-fight-at-youth-baseball-game-in-colorado"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/HANDOUT_YouthBaseballFight%20_OP_5_CP__1560946783049.jpg_7418699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video shows fight at youth baseball game in Colorado" title="HANDOUT_YouthBaseballFight (5)_1560946783049.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows fight at youth baseball game in Colorado</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/90-year-old-st-paul-man-wins-medals-in-national-senior-games"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/senior%20games_1560913747046.JPG_7418366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="senior games_1560913747046.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>90-year-old St. Paul man wins medals in National Senior Games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ziggy-s-art-bus-brings-color-to-families-of-sick-children"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/art_1560912111140_7418094_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="artbus_1560912111140.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ziggy's Art Bus brings color to families of sick 