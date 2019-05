- St. Paul Public Schools is once again providing free meals to students during the summer months.

The Summer Food Service Program begins June 11 and goes through Aug. 23. It provides meals at 75 locations throughout St. Paul schools, community centers and organizations.

Students can get breakfast, lunch, supper or a snack at the locations.

The free meals will be made available to students 18 and under, but also includes 19-year-olds with mental or physical disabilities or who participate in a school program for the mentally or physically disabled.

For more information and the latest list of summer meal sites, visit spps.org/summermeals.

The program helps kids receive nutritious meals while they are not receiving them from school during the summer months. St. Paul Public Schools has sponsored the program for 25 years and has served more than 375,000 meals each summer.