- St. Paul police responded to a crash involving a police sqaud car Friday evening, according to Station Commander Joshua Lego.

Lego says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of N Cypress Street and Geranium Avenue E.

The police squad car was completing a routine patrol when another vehicle ran through a stop sign and hit the squad car. The vehicle that failed to stop ended up on its side.

No one was seriously injured.

Neither drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that did not stop will likely be cited.