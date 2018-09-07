St. Paul police investigating shooting death at Avon and Carroll

- The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a man's death that occurred in the Summit-University neighborhood Friday morning.

At 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Avon Street and Carroll Avenue on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street, unresponsive, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Paul police said an incident of this nature is not typical for that time of day or that neighborhood. Investigators are canvassing the area looking for witnesses or anyone who knows what led to the shooting.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will release the identity of the victim after family has been notified.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 12th homicide in St. Paul this year.