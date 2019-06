- A man has died after a crash Friday night sent one vehicle into a swamp in Oak Grove, Minnesota.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office was called to the area of University Avenue and 229th Avenue Northeast after they say a 1995 Chevy pick-up went off the road around 6:17 p.m.

Authorities say the driver, a 23-year-old man from St. Paul, was pulled from the truck but later pronounced dead. A passenger in the truck was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital. A third passenger was treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

Deputies have not yet identified the driver involved in the crash. The sheriff's office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.