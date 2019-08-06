< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story422487933" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422487933" data-article-version="1.0">St. Paul man charged with attempted murder after allegedly slashing woman's throat</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 04:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/neuman%20mug_1565125338357.jpg_7576707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/neuman%20mug_1565125338357.jpg_7576707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/neuman%20mug_1565125338357.jpg_7576707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/neuman%20mug_1565125338357.jpg_7576707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Ramsey County Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Ramsey County Jail</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422487933-422488375" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/neuman%20mug_1565125338357.jpg_7576707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/neuman%20mug_1565125338357.jpg_7576707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/neuman%20mug_1565125338357.jpg_7576707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/neuman%20mug_1565125338357.jpg_7576707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/neuman%20mug_1565125338357.jpg_7576707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Ramsey County Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Ramsey County Jail</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 04:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422487933" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A 46-year-old St. Paul man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly slashed a woman's throat when she refused to have sex with him in exchange for crack, according to the criminal complaint.</p><p>According to the charges, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Paul police went to St. Joseph's Hospital where a woman was receiving treatment after her throat had been cut from one side to the other.</p><p>The woman told the officers a man attacked her near Assumption Church on 7th Street West. Crews transported her to Regions Hospital because her wounds were so severe. </p><p>Surveillance video showed the woman struggling with a suspect and eventually running away to the hospital.</p><p>After speaking with a witness who had text messages about the incident, police identified the suspect as Sam Neuman. Neuman had apparently shown up at an apartment with blood on him, claiming he stabbed a woman who owed him money.</p><p>When officers spoke to Neuman, he claimed a group of three people, including the woman, tried to beat him up and rob him. He denied stabbing the woman.</p><p>The injured woman later identified Neuman in a photo line-up. She told police she spent the day smoking crack with Neuman. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minneapolis____parties_with_purpose____f_0_7577711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minneapolis____parties_with_purpose____f_0_7577711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minneapolis____parties_with_purpose____f_0_7577711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minneapolis____parties_with_purpose____f_0_7577711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minneapolis____parties_with_purpose____f_0_7577711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From south to north Minneapolis, parties weren’t hard to find as neighborhoods participated in National Night Out." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis ‘parties with purpose' for National Night Out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>From south to north Minneapolis, parties weren’t hard to find as neighborhoods participated in National Night Out.</p><p>Music, BBQ and fellowship – that’s what was cooking on East 16th street.</p><p>Yonova Eason called it a party with a purpose.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-truck-driver-starts-from-scratch-after-losing-possessions-livelihood-in-fire" title="Minnesota truck driver starts from scratch after losing possessions, livelihood in fire" data-articleId="422538261" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minnesota_truck_driver_loses_belongings__0_7577548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minnesota_truck_driver_loses_belongings__0_7577548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minnesota_truck_driver_loses_belongings__0_7577548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minnesota_truck_driver_loses_belongings__0_7577548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minnesota_truck_driver_loses_belongings__0_7577548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Minnesota truck driver who was living out of his truck lost his belongings and his livelihood when the truck went up in flames as he drove into Nebraska." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota truck driver starts from scratch after losing possessions, livelihood in fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 08:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Minnesota truck driver lost his possessions and livelihood after his truck caught on fire while he was driving in Nebraska.</p><p>Now, he’s trying to rebuild his life.</p><p>For the last four years, Sandy Nelson has not only driven a semi truck, he's lived out of one. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Minnesota truck driver starts from scratch after losing possessions, livelihood in fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/morgan-takes-over-as-gophers-qb-with-annexstad-hurt" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Morgan takes over as Gophers QB with Annexstad hurt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/barron-wis-community-uses-national-night-out-to-heal-after-tumultuous-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Barron&#x20;residents&#x20;took&#x20;a&#x20;sigh&#x20;of&#x20;relief&#x20;during&#x20;National&#x20;Night&#x20;Out&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Barron, Wis. community uses National Night Out to heal after tumultuous year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bride-defeats-brain-tumor-to-see-wedding-day-in-fairmont-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;MacKenzie&#x20;Carey&#x2c;&#x20;MacKenzie&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Nylene&#x20;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bride defeats brain tumor to see wedding day in Fairmont, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-man-yells-i-m-sorry-after-driving-over-officer-s-foot-at-believed-street-racing-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charges: Man yells 'I'm sorry' after driving over officer's foot at believed street racing site</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 