St. Paul gas explosion blows out windows, shifts home off foundation

- A natural gas explosion shifted a home off its foundation and blew out several windows Friday evening in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Firefighters responded to the explosion shortly before 5 p.m. on the 700 block of Stewart Avenue where they found a home with several windows blown out, exterior walls shifted from the foundation and significant structural damage.

According to authorities, investigation revealed the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak in the basement.

The resident was inside at the time of the explosion, but did not suffer any injuries.