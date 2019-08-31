< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. St. Paul family seeks help as granddaughter faces another heart surgery fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=St. Paul family seeks help as granddaughter faces another heart surgery&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/st-paul-family-seeks-help-as-granddaughter-faces-another-heart-surgery" data-title="St. Paul family seeks help as granddaughter faces another heart surgery" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/st-paul-family-seeks-help-as-granddaughter-faces-another-heart-surgery" addthis:title="St. Paul family seeks help as granddaughter faces another heart surgery"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426546121.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426546121");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426546121_426540093_179690"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426546121_426540093_179690";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426540093","video":"600540","title":"St.%20Paul%20family%20seeks%20help%20as%20granddaughter%20faces%20another%20heart%20surgery","caption":"A%20St.%20Paul%20family%20is%20asking%20for%20the%20community%27s%20help%20as%20they%20fundraise%20for%20their%20grandaughter%E2%80%99s%20surgery.%20She%20was%20born%20with%20several%20heart%20defects%20and%20has%20undergone%20a%20number%20of%20surgeries.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F31%2FSt__Paul_family_seeks_help_as_granddaugh_0_7629024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F31%2FSt__Paul_family_seeks_help_as_granddaughter_face_600540_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661901170%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DhZB5KKoWtwE14k8eX3timm8GJFs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fst-paul-family-seeks-help-as-granddaughter-faces-another-heart-surgery"}},"createDate":"Aug 31 2019 06:12PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426546121_426540093_179690",video:"600540",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/St__Paul_family_seeks_help_as_granddaugh_0_7629024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520St.%2520Paul%2520family%2520is%2520asking%2520for%2520the%2520community%2527s%2520help%2520as%2520they%2520fundraise%2520for%2520their%2520grandaughter%25E2%2580%2599s%2520surgery.%2520She%2520was%2520born%2520with%2520several%2520heart%2520defects%2520and%2520has%2520undergone%2520a%2520number%2520of%2520surgeries.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/31/St__Paul_family_seeks_help_as_granddaughter_face_600540_1800.mp4?Expires=1661901170&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=hZB5KKoWtwE14k8eX3timm8GJFs",eventLabel:"St.%20Paul%20family%20seeks%20help%20as%20granddaughter%20faces%20another%20heart%20surgery-426540093",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fst-paul-family-seeks-help-as-granddaughter-faces-another-heart-surgery"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Alex Lehnert, FOX 9
Posted Aug 31 2019 06:25PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 31 2019 06:12PM CDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 06:27PM CDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426546121-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426546121-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.48.16_1567293645456.png_7628911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426546121-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.00.48.16_1567293645456.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.01.16.14_1567293645707.png_7628912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426546121-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.01.16.14_1567293645707.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.01.19.09_1567293647853.png_7628913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426546121-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.01.19.09_1567293647853.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.01.38.03_1567293648279.png_7628914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426546121-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.01.38.03_1567293648279.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/eddy%20bear_1567293651855.jpg_7628915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426546121-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="eddy bear_1567293651855.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.30.04_1567293643059.png_7628908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426546121-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.00.30.04_1567293643059.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.23.08_1567293640458.png_7628907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426546121-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.00.23.08_1567293640458.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.01.28_1567293640329.png_7628906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426546121-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.00.01.28_1567293640329.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-426546121-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.48.16_1567293645456.png_7628911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.00.48.16_1567293645456.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.01.16.14_1567293645707.png_7628912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.01.16.14_1567293645707.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.01.19.09_1567293647853.png_7628913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.01.19.09_1567293647853.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.01.38.03_1567293648279.png_7628914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.01.38.03_1567293648279.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/eddy%20bear_1567293651855.jpg_7628915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="eddy bear_1567293651855.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.30.04_1567293643059.png_7628908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.00.30.04_1567293643059.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.23.08_1567293640458.png_7628907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART SURGERY_00.00.23.08_1567293640458.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.01.28_1567293640329.png_7628906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="5 P LITTLE GIRL HEART addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/st-paul-family-seeks-help-as-granddaughter-faces-another-heart-surgery" addthis:title="Family seeks help as granddaughter faces surgery" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/st-paul-family-seeks-help-as-granddaughter-faces-another-heart-surgery";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Alex\x20Lehnert\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426546121" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A St. Paul family is asking for the community's help as they fundraise for their granddaughter's surgery.</p><p>She was born with several heart defects and has undergone a number of surgeries. Now, they just found out she has to have another heart surgery at just two years old.</p><p>We first spoke with her grandmother <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/st-paul-woman-sings-from-the-rooftop-in-benefit-for-granddaughter" target="_blank"><strong>last year</strong></a> when she called saying they were doing a fundraiser to help with surgery four. She and her husband own a Dairy Queen in St. Paul, and she got on the roof and sang, as part of the fundraising event. This year, she plans to do the same, to be a voice for little Edleigh.</p><p>"She's not just going to change my life, she's going to change a lot of lives," says grandmother Karen Plaisted.</p><p>Edleigh Plaisted's grandparents say to know her is to know the power of a heart. "She has been amazing all throughout this process," her grandfather adds.</p><p>At just two years old, Edleigh – or Eddy Bear – has been through more than most will go through their entire lives. Born with five heart defects, she's had to have four open-heart surgeries, with the first happening just days after she was born.</p><p>"She needed surgery right away. They gave her surgery number one on day 7. And that was a really hard journey," Karen tells us.</p><p>The year to follow consisted of three more surgeries. The fourth, at Boston's Children's Hospital, with an airplane ride alone costing tens of thousands.</p><p>"That was the miracle one. We came back, and she was just running and started walking, and she can talk now," said karen.</p><p>This month, doctors tell the family they'll have to now prepare for surgery number five. "This is about being powerless. We don't get to be in the operating room, we don't get to decide how the outcome is."</p><p>They can stay positive – and do what they can to help alleviate some of the financial burden left on the family. "As she grows this is kind of an ongoing journey. But it's just been more than challenging and quite overwhelming as the bills stack up. This is surgery number 5 and she's just 2."</p><p>Just two with an infectious smile, a spirited personality, and a heart built to make her – and all those around her – stronger. "She is definitely the heart warrior for sure."<br> <br> <strong>More information:</strong></p><p>Edleigh Plaisted was born on June 27th 2017 with a hypoplastic left heart, atrioventricular septal defect (a large hole in the center of the heart), aortic arch stenosis, and an enlarged pulmonary artery. <br> Her first heart surgery happened just seven days after she was born. During her third open-heart surgery, doctors discovered Edleigh had another double orifice mitral valve. </p><p>The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dairy Queen at 565 Earl Street in St. Paul. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/brooklyn-center-shooting_1567302783990_7629057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/brooklyn-center-shooting_1567302783990_7629057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/brooklyn-center-shooting_1567302783990_7629057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/brooklyn-center-shooting_1567302783990_7629057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/brooklyn-center-shooting_1567302783990_7629057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 08:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An investigation is underway in Brooklyn Center after a man was shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon.</p><p>We're told the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on the 5900 block of Halifax Avenue North. Officers were initially called to the scene for a report of a domestic assault involving a weapon.</p><p>At the scene, officers said a man struggled with police and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-twins-break-single-season-team-homerun-record" title="Twins surpass single-season record for team homeruns with 6 blasts on Saturday" data-articleId="426558579" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/mitch-garver-getty_1567301579606_7629117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/mitch-garver-getty_1567301579606_7629117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/mitch-garver-getty_1567301579606_7629117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/mitch-garver-getty_1567301579606_7629117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/mitch-garver-getty_1567301579606_7629117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins surpass single-season record for team homeruns with 6 blasts on Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 08:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 08:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Twins have set a new record for team homeruns in a single season after another hot night on the bats Saturday.</p><p>The team hit six homers Saturday night against the Detroit Tigers to put them in the top spot. A ninth-inning blast by Mitch Garver -- his second homerun of the night -- pushed the team over the top.</p><p>The Bomba Squad now holds the new single-season record at 268 homeruns.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/uswnt-members-swing-by-lynx-practice-ahead-of-match-in-st-paul" title="USWNT members swing by Lynx practice ahead of match in St. Paul" data-articleId="426555546" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20USWNT%20AND%20LYNX_00.00.30.29_1567298374255.png_7629110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20USWNT%20AND%20LYNX_00.00.30.29_1567298374255.png_7629110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20USWNT%20AND%20LYNX_00.00.30.29_1567298374255.png_7629110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20USWNT%20AND%20LYNX_00.00.30.29_1567298374255.png_7629110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20USWNT%20AND%20LYNX_00.00.30.29_1567298374255.png_7629110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT members swing by Lynx practice ahead of match in St. Paul</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 07:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women's National Team is set to storm into a St. Paul this coming week for a friendly match against Portugal.</p><p>Players will take to the turf of Allianz Field on Tuesday for the event.</p><p>Ahead of the match, members of the U.S. team visited with Minnesota Lynx players during a Saturday practice.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary Featured Videos src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>St. Paul family seeks help as granddaughter faces another heart surgery</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/st-paul-family-seeks-help-as-granddaughter-faces-another-heart-surgery" data-title="Family seeks help as granddaughter faces surgery" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/st-paul-family-seeks-help-as-granddaughter-faces-another-heart-surgery" addthis:title="Family seeks help as granddaughter faces surgery" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/todd-walker/juanita-s-fajitas-at-the-minnesota-state-fair" > <h3>Juanita's Fajitas at the Minnesota State Fair</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/todd-walker/juanita-s-fajitas-at-the-minnesota-state-fair" data-title="Juanita's Fajitas at the Minnesota State Fair" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/todd-walker/juanita-s-fajitas-at-the-minnesota-state-fair" addthis:title="Juanita's Fajitas at the Minnesota State Fair" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/coach-ryan-saunders-stops-by-the-minnesota-state-fair" > <h3>Coach Ryan Saunders stops by the Minnesota State Fair</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/coach-ryan-saunders-stops-by-the-minnesota-state-fair" data-title="Coach Ryan Saunders stops by the State Fair" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/coach-ryan-saunders-stops-by-the-minnesota-state-fair" addthis:title="Coach Ryan Saunders stops by the State Fair" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hurricane-dorian-saturday-forecast" > <h3>Fierce Category 4 Dorian menaces Bahamas en route to Florida</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/hurricane-dorian-saturday-forecast" data-title="Fierce Category 4 Dorian menaces Bahamas" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/hurricane-dorian-saturday-forecast" addthis:title="Fierce Category 4 Dorian menaces Bahamas" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-twins-break-single-season-team-homerun-record" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/mitch-garver-getty_1567301579606_7629117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/mitch-garver-getty_1567301579606_7629117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/mitch-garver-getty_1567301579606_7629117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/mitch-garver-getty_1567301579606_7629117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/mitch-garver-getty_1567301579606_7629117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Twins surpass single-season record for team homeruns with 6 blasts on Saturday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/uswnt-members-swing-by-lynx-practice-ahead-of-match-in-st-paul" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20USWNT%20AND%20LYNX_00.00.30.29_1567298374255.png_7629110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20USWNT%20AND%20LYNX_00.00.30.29_1567298374255.png_7629110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20USWNT%20AND%20LYNX_00.00.30.29_1567298374255.png_7629110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20USWNT%20AND%20LYNX_00.00.30.29_1567298374255.png_7629110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20USWNT%20AND%20LYNX_00.00.30.29_1567298374255.png_7629110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT members swing by Lynx practice ahead of match in St. Paul</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-family-seeks-help-as-granddaughter-faces-another-heart-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/5%20P%20LITTLE%20GIRL%20%20HEART%20SURGERY_00.00.42.19_1567293643142.png_7628909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Paul family seeks help as granddaughter faces another heart surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/preseason-hero-qb-kyle-sloter-among-vikings-final-roster-cuts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/kyle-sloter_1567290815736_7628903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/kyle-sloter_1567290815736_7628903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/kyle-sloter_1567290815736_7628903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/kyle-sloter_1567290815736_7628903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/31/kyle-sloter_1567290815736_7628903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preseason hero QB Kyle Sloter among Vikings final roster cuts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/multiple-people-shot-in-random-attacks-in-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Midland&#x20;Odessa&#x20;shooting&#x20;&#x28;image&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Melissa&#x20;Taylor&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> News 