St. Paul family devastated by death of son in Hawaii skydiving plane crash By Christina Palladino, FOX 9
Posted Jun 25 2019 03:46PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 05:19PM CDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 05:26PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(The Glebov family)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(The Glebov family)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414679722-414682636" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(The Glebov family)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(The Glebov family)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414679722" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HONOLULU (FOX 9)</strong> - A Minnesota family is devastated after losing their son to <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/skydiving-plane-in-hawaii-crash-that-killed-11-had-scary-2016-mishap-in-nor-cal">a skydiving plane crash</a> in Hawaii over the weekend.</p><p>The mother of <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/st-paul-man-among-the-victims-of-deadly-hawaii-plane-crash">28-year-old Nikolas Glebov</a> says her son loved family and adventure.</p><p>Friday was supposed to be the last day of vacation for Glebov in Hawaii. He told his family he was hopping on a plane for a skydiving excursion. His mother apparently begged him not to do it, but her only son said, “I am not on a vacation in Hawaii, I’m on an exploration of Hawaii.”</p><p>That was the last she heard from him.</p><p>Glebov moved to St. Paul with his mother and sister from the Ukraine. He spent four years in the Air Force and recently took up a job in Alaska on a research vessel with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.</p><p>His sister said he was spending his month break in Hawaii and had plans to eventually become a pilot, which sparked his interest in the skydiving endeavor.</p><p>“He was always adventurous and reminded me to be so, and to be curious and appreciate the beauty of life,” said Diana Glebova. “He was most at peace in nature, exploring the unknown, exploring every facet of life.”</p><p>The Glebov family has also put together <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-of-nikolas-glebov-tragic-death-in-hawaii">a GoFundMe page</a> to help with funeral costs. </p><p><strong>The Investigation</strong></p><p>Officials with the NTSB are investigating the cause of the plane crash that killed 11 people on board including a Colorado couple celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.</p><p>“There is an inherent risk to parachuting and there are measures you take to mitigate that risk,” said Jennifer Homendy, a NTSB board member. </p><p>The NTSB has identified major safety concerns with planes associated with parachuting and skydiving, calling for further regulations.</p><p>“Paying passengers should be able to count on an air-worthy plane, an adequately-trained pilot, a safe operator and adequate federal oversight,” said Homendy. </p><p>Investigators are apparently focusing on the quality of repairs made to the aircraft in the last few years.</p><p>The plane was reportedly involved in a crash three years ago in California.</p><p>A preliminary incident report should be released in about two weeks.</p><p><em>This story was reported from Minneapolis. </em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/amazon-to-start-offering-tours-at-shakopee-fulfillment-center" title="Amazon to start offering tours at Shakopee fulfillment center" data-articleId="414701434" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/27/6%20AMAZON%20CYBER%20MONDAY_00.00.36.13_1511822868171_4566229_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/27/6%20AMAZON%20CYBER%20MONDAY_00.00.36.13_1511822868171_4566229_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/27/6%20AMAZON%20CYBER%20MONDAY_00.00.36.13_1511822868171_4566229_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/27/6%20AMAZON%20CYBER%20MONDAY_00.00.36.13_1511822868171_4566229_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/27/6%20AMAZON%20CYBER%20MONDAY_00.00.36.13_1511822868171_4566229_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amazon to start offering tours at Shakopee fulfillment center</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 05:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 05:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minnesota will be opening its doors to the public for free tours, according to a press release.</p><p>The one-hour tour will include a behind-the-scenes look at the robotics fulfillment center and how the employees work to pick, pack and ship the orders.</p><p>Guests must be at least six years old to attend the tour. Tours will be held Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those interested can schedule their tour online at this link . </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/st-paul-fire-department-welcomes-historically-diverse-class-of-recruits" title="St. Paul Fire Department welcomes historically diverse class of recruits" data-articleId="414688267" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Paul_Fire_Department_welcomes_histor_0_7442969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Paul_Fire_Department_welcomes_histor_0_7442969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Paul_Fire_Department_welcomes_histor_0_7442969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Paul_Fire_Department_welcomes_histor_0_7442969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Paul_Fire_Department_welcomes_histor_0_7442969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The latest class of St. Paul firefighters is made up of a former Marine Scout Sniper, a college athlete, postal worker, dental assistant and basketball coach, just to name a few." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Paul Fire Department welcomes historically diverse class of recruits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 04:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 05:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The latest class of St. Paul firefighters is made up of a former Marine Scout Sniper, a college athlete, postal worker, dental assistant and basketball coach, just to name a few.</p><p>These are just several backgrounds from the latest batch of 23 recruits wrapping-up their grueling 14-week training program.</p><p>“It feels amazing, I’m proud of myself,” Cadet Mohamed Daoud said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-2-men-stole-prescription-drugs-from-assisted-living-facility-in-virginia-minn" title="Police: 2 men stole prescription drugs from assisted living facility in Virginia, Minn." data-articleId="414683107" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/asses_1561496356406_7442523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/asses_1561496356406_7442523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/asses_1561496356406_7442523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/asses_1561496356406_7442523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/asses_1561496356406_7442523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 2 men stole prescription drugs from assisted living facility in Virginia, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 03:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 04:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating after two men stole prescription drugs from an assisted living facility in Virginia, Minnesota. </p><p>According to Virginia Police, at about 3:39 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Edgewood Vista Assisted Living at 705 17th Street North for a robbery. </p><p>When police arrived, employees told them that two younger men had entered the facility through the unlocked main entrance doors.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-fire-department-welcomes-historically-diverse-class-of-recruits"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/1212EP.MXF_10.59.37.17_1561497943359_7442856_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="St. Paul firefighters"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul Fire Department welcomes historically diverse class of recruits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/matt-hendricks-retires-takes-on-player-development-role-with-wild"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_20190625211912"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Matt Hendricks retires, takes on player development role with Wild</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-family-devastated-by-death-of-son-in-hawaii-skydiving-plane-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(The Glebov family)" title="Nikolas Glebov"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul family devastated by death of son in Hawaii skydiving plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-pd-to-provide-major-update-in-susan-spiller-murder-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/12/16/susan%20spiller_1450274546140_632871_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="susan spiller_1450274546140.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect charged in 2015 murder of Minneapolis activist Susan Spiller</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-fire-department-welcomes-historically-diverse-class-of-recruits" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/1212EP.MXF_10.59.37.17_1561497943359_7442856_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/1212EP.MXF_10.59.37.17_1561497943359_7442856_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/1212EP.MXF_10.59.37.17_1561497943359_7442856_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/1212EP.MXF_10.59.37.17_1561497943359_7442856_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/1212EP.MXF_10.59.37.17_1561497943359_7442856_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>St. Paul Fire Department welcomes historically diverse class of recruits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/matt-hendricks-retires-takes-on-player-development-role-with-wild" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Matt Hendricks retires, takes on player development role with Wild</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-family-devastated-by-death-of-son-in-hawaii-skydiving-plane-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Glebov%20formatted_1561495898249.jpg_7442522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;The&#x20;Glebov&#x20;family&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Paul family devastated by death of son in Hawaii skydiving plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-2-men-stole-prescription-drugs-from-assisted-living-facility-in-virginia-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/asses_1561496356406_7442523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/asses_1561496356406_7442523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/asses_1561496356406_7442523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/asses_1561496356406_7442523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/asses_1561496356406_7442523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: 2 men stole prescription drugs from assisted living facility in Virginia, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-approves-distribution-of-20-million-settlement-to-justine-ruszczyk-s-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/07/17/justine-damond-headshot_1500307804991_3808213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/07/17/justine-damond-headshot_1500307804991_3808213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/07/17/justine-damond-headshot_1500307804991_3808213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/07/17/justine-damond-headshot_1500307804991_3808213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/07/17/justine-damond-headshot_1500307804991_3808213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Justine&#x20;Damond&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Steven&#x20;Govel&#x20;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge approves distribution of $20 million settlement to Justine Ruszczyk's family</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 