- Competitions are underway in St. Paul this weekend as Special Olympics Minnesota holds its summer games.

Two thousand and five hundred athletes have crowded the University of St. Thomas campus for the competition that runs through Sunday.

The Summer Games is one of the biggest Special Olympics events that combine competitions with other activities for athletes including dorm life, a Victory Village activity center, and other ceremonies throughout the weekend. And the event isn't just for people with disabilities, organizers say, it's for the whole community.

"There is a misconception that Special Olympics is just for people with special needs but the truth is it’s for everyone," explains Emily Garness with Special Olympics Minnesota. "We have our events that include Special Olympics athletes competing here today but we also have unified events where people with and without intellectual disabilities compete on the same field and the same court together."

The games are free and open to the public. The entire community is invited to stop by St. Thomas to cheer on competitors.