Somber scene at Wayzata parade following death of local police officer

By: Christina Palladino

Posted: Sep 10 2017 11:15PM CDT

Video Posted: Sep 10 2017 10:16PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10 2017 11:16PM CDT

WAYZATA, Minn. (KMSP) - It was a somber scene at the James J. Hill Day parade in Wayzata, Minn. Sunday, as officers walked in silence just two days after their colleague died while clearing debris from a local roadway.

William Mathews was struck and killed by a motorist on Highway 12 Friday afternoon, rocking a small town that knew him as a pillar of a community that only employs 12 officers--now 11.

"It's a small area, it's a small community and we're tight," Wayzata resident Tami Anderson said. "For something to happen this close by, it actually brought us all together I think."

54-year-old Beth Freeman was driving with a revoked license at the time of the fatal incident, and is currently in custody.

A local hardware store gave out blue-tinted bulbs as a way to remember Mathews, with front porches across town glowing all weekend in mourning. 

Officer Mathews leaves behind a wife and young son. 

 

