<!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Social media helps South Haven, Minn. couple find dogs after kennel escape fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Social media helps South Haven, Minn. couple find dogs after kennel escape&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/social-media-helps-south-haven-minn-couple-find-dogs-after-kennel-escape" data-title="Social media helps South Haven, Minn. couple find dogs after kennel escape" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/social-media-helps-south-haven-minn-couple-find-dogs-after-kennel-escape" addthis:title="Social media helps South Haven, Minn. couple find dogs after kennel escape"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411482539.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li By Maury Glover, FOX 9
Posted Jun 07 2019 08:54PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 09:38PM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 09:46PM CDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411482539_411492304_149162";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411492304","video":"572540","title":"Social%20media%20helps%20South%20Haven%20couple%20track%20down%20missing%20dogs","caption":"After%20a%20prison%20break%20at%20the%20kennel%2C%20a%20South%20Haven%20couple%20was%20able%20to%20track%20down%20their%20two%20dogs%20with%20help%20from%20Good%20Samaritans%20on%20social%20media.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FSocial_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FSocial_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_track_down_572540_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654569526%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DOvWT4eBMEBltJpkBdTYuhfi8jS4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fsocial-media-helps-south-haven-minn-couple-find-dogs-after-kennel-escape"}},"createDate":"Jun 07 2019 09:38PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411482539_411492304_149162",video:"572540",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"After%2520a%2520prison%2520break%2520at%2520the%2520kennel%252C%2520a%2520South%2520Haven%2520couple%2520was%2520able%2520to%2520track%2520down%2520their%2520two%2520dogs%2520with%2520help%2520from%2520Good%2520Samaritans%2520on%2520social%2520media.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_track_down_572540_1800.mp4?Expires=1654569526&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OvWT4eBMEBltJpkBdTYuhfi8jS4",eventLabel:"Social%20media%20helps%20South%20Haven%20couple%20track%20down%20missing%20dogs-411492304",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fsocial-media-helps-south-haven-minn-couple-find-dogs-after-kennel-escape"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/social-media-helps-south-haven-minn-couple-find-dogs-after-kennel-escape">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411482539"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:38PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411482539" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411482539-411492089"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411482539-411492089" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411482539" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SOUTH HAVEN, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - After going on a trip, a couple came home to a sad surprise: Both of their dogs they'd left at a kennel had gotten out.</p> <p>But, after the daring escape that took them on a "doggone" adventure, Jack and Maggie are back where they belong in South Haven.</p> <p>“Awesome, elated. When they are gone, it's like someone gut-punched you. When they are home, it's hard to describe," the couple tells FOX 9.</p> <p>Dan and Corie Eckstrom put up flyers and posters after their two English springer spaniels got out of a nearby boarding kennel while the Eckstroms were out of town last Friday night. The couple also posted pictures of the escape artists on social media while friends, family and even total strangers searched for the cunning canines on foot.</p> <p>"I'm a marketer, I know the power of social media," said Corie. "We actually paid to promote a post in the five local towns just to get the word out."</p> <p>After a couple of sightings of the dogs together on Saturday, the Eckstroms found Jack Sunday morning at a quarry about a mile and half from where he disappeared. But it wasn't until the couple put another post on social media asking if anyone had spotted Maggie that they found her four days later about 5.5 miles away in Kimball.</p> <p>"So relieved," Corie said, with Dan adding, "I cried like a little school boy finding his puppy."</p> <p>The Eckstroms say, other than a few ticks and being a little tired, Jack and Maggie have gotten a clean bill of health from their vet. But they say the way people rallied around them both online and in real life will be what they remember most.</p> <p>Corie tells us, "I would never want to go through having the dogs lost again but the community that came together around us this week was nothing short of spectacular."</p> <p>The Eckstroms say both dogs had GPS collars but the collars died on Friday night. below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story411482539 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-411482539",i="relatedHeadlines-411482539",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_" > More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4th graders' lemonade stand raises $2,500 for childhood cancer research</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With the warmer weather finally finding its way north, young entrepreneurs are once again raising money through the time-tested lemonade stand.</p><p>These two young girls, however, are on a more significant mission to quench thirst and cure cancer.</p><p>In Plymouth, 4th graders Sienna Sauter and Alivia Nordeen raised nearly $2,000 for childhood cancer research last year, only to beat that number by raising $2,500 this year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/twin-cities-hit-90-degrees-for-the-first-time-since-september" title="Twin Cities hit 90 degrees for the first time since September" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twin Cities hit 90 degrees for the first time since September</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the first time since Sep. 19, 2018, the Twin Cities hit the 90 degrees Friday. </p><p>After several days of summer-like weather, changes are in the forecast.</p><p>Saturday is set to be another sunny and beautiful day with highs in the upper 80s, but by Sunday our temperatures are going to drop.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/kayaker-finds-body-along-mississippi-river-near-st-cloud" title="Kayaker finds body along Mississippi River near St. Cloud" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kayaker finds body along Mississippi River near St. Cloud</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Investigators are trying to make an identification after a man discovered a body while kayaking down the Mississippi River.</p><p>The kayaker was out Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. when he saw the body on the west bank of the river near the St. Cloud Hospital south parking ramp.</p><p>Deputies say the body, a man, about 5-foot-6-inches inches tall and around 150 pounds, was lying face down in the water and had been there for some time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>4th graders' lemonade stand raises $2,500 for childhood cancer research</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/twin-cities-hit-90-degrees-for-the-first-time-since-september" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twin Cities hit 90 degrees for the first time since September</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kayaker-finds-body-along-mississippi-river-near-st-cloud" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kayaker finds body along Mississippi River near St. Cloud</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/other-states-look-to-minnesota-for-how-to-track-tick-borne-diseases" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/MDH%20tick%20trackers_1559955934576.jpg_7365797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/MDH%20tick%20trackers_1559955934576.jpg_7365797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/MDH%20tick%20trackers_1559955934576.jpg_7365797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/MDH%20tick%20trackers_1559955934576.jpg_7365797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/MDH%20tick%20trackers_1559955934576.jpg_7365797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Other states look to Minnesota for how to track tick-borne diseases</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-inventing-genius-at-the-science-museum-of-minnesota-explores-da-vinci-designs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_7365397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_7365397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_7365397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_7365397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_7365397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Inventing Genius' at the Science Museum of Minnesota explores da Vinci designs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4>
<h4>FOX 9 News</h4> 