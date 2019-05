- A small plane landed in a field in rural Wright County, Minnesota after the aircraft experienced mechanical issues, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday around 7:43 p.m., Wright County dispatch received a report of a small ultralight aircraft landing in a field in the 4800 block of Highway 12 SW in Woodland Township, which is near Waverly.

Two adults were on board the plane, but refused medical help.

The plane suffered minor damage.

The incident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.