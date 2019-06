- Several shoppers across the metro are reporting an issue checking out at Target stores. Officials say the issue spans nation-wide.

According to Target, the store is "aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed."

One store is reportedly handing out cupcakes to shoppers as employees address the issue.

In a Tweet, Target wrote, "We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible."

Lanes down at Target in Fridley. This is gonna get interesting. pic.twitter.com/Yqo7x11HUf — Melissa Martz (@melissakmartz) June 15, 2019