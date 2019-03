- Shopko will be closing the rest of its stores nationwide after the company was unable to find a buyer, according to a company press release.

After filing for bankruptcy in January, the Wisconsin-based chain closed about 15 locations throughout Minnesota. Now, the remaining 22 Minnesota stores are expected to close by mid-June.

The liquidation process is expected to take about 10 to 12 weeks.

"This is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts," said Chief Executive Officer Russ Steinhorst in a statement. "We want to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication during their time at Shopko."

Shopko is still looking into options for its optical business.