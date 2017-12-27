Sheriff urges ice safety after car goes through Lake Minnewaska

- One person suffered from hypothermic conditions after a car went through the ice Tuesday on Lake Minnewaska in Pope County, Minnesota.

The sheriff's office took a report of a car going through the ice overnight. All occupants were able to escape, but one person needed medical attention due to exposure from the extreme cold.

Authorities want to remind everyone that although the lakes may now be frozen over, there are many areas that are unsafe for travel. Make sure you know the ice conditions prior to traveling on the ice and check the conditions frequently to ensure your safety.

