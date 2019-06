- Authorities say a man appears to have been trampled to death by a bull or cows in rural Minnesota.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, shortly before noon Saturday, authorities received a report of a death in Parkers Prairie, Minn. When they arrived, officials found a 41-year-old man dead near a shed in the cow yard. Two cows and a bull also present and roaming free in the yard.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy.

Authorities say it appears the man was trampled by the bull and/or cows.