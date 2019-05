- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a loaded gun that went missing in Hugo, Minnesota Monday after a man forgot it on top of his car and drove off.

According to the sheriff's office, the owner set the gun on the roof of his car around 9 a.m. while he was loading his belongings in the area of Oneka Elementary School, though the car was never on school property. He then drove off, forgetting the gun on top of his car.

He drove from Emmitt Drive to Education Drive North to Heritage Parkway West to Elmcrest Avenue to Main Street and then west to southound Interstate 35.

The man called 911 once he realized the gun was missing. The gun is believed to be loaded.

The sheriff's office conducted an extensive search of the area with their K9 officer, but were unable to locate the gun. Residents in the area have been notified in case the gun shows up.