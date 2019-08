- The sheriff’s office in Chippewa County, Minnesota is investigating after two people were found dead near a cemetery after deputies responded to a call about a suicidal subject.

The call came in around noon Sunday from rural Chippewa County near Montevideo. Deputies responded to the request made by family members who sought help locating the suicidal subject.

The family added that a girlfriend may have been with the subject.

Law enforcement located two adults in a secluded area near the Sparta Cemetery. There, they found one person dead at the scene.

The other person was transported by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center where they were also pronounced dead.

Medical examiners will release the identities of the deceased.

The Minnesota BCA is assisting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.