Shakopee police: Car windows shot out with BB guns, $500 reward offered

- Police in Shakopee, Minnesota are offering a $500 reward for information related to more than two dozen vandalism reports involving cars with windows shot out by a BB gun.

Between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, the Shakopee Police Department received 33 calls regarding property damage to vehicles. A map provided by police shows the majority of the incidents occurred in the city’s downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shakopee Police Department at 952-233-9400.