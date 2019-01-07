Shakopee police: Car windows shot out with BB guns, $500 reward offered

Posted: Jan 07 2019 02:30PM CST

Updated: Jan 07 2019 02:37PM CST

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KMSP) - Police in Shakopee, Minnesota are offering a $500 reward for information related to more than two dozen vandalism reports involving cars with windows shot out by a BB gun. 

Between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, the Shakopee Police Department received 33 calls regarding property damage to vehicles. A map provided by police shows the majority of the incidents occurred in the city’s downtown area. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shakopee Police Department at 952-233-9400. 

