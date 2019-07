- After 21 years of fall fun next to Canterbury Park, the Sever’s Fall Festival is getting a new home.

The fall festival is moving ten miles down the road to a much bigger, permanent location.

"It really was serendipitous because we needed more space as our own family business to be expanding into what we wanted to be expanding into," said Nicola Peterson of Sever’s Festivals.

Their new spot is along Highway 169 in Shakopee about ten miles down the road from where they used to be. The new address is 3121 150th Street West.

The space will allow for an expanded corn maze and pumpkin patch, along with more vendors on site and an eventual beer garden.

"We are about tripling in size,” said Peterson. “This property is almost three and a half times the size of the property we were on. So really everything we do will be bigger and better."

The fun all kicks off on Friday September 13 and runs through Sunday, November 3.

Following the Fall Festival, Sever’s will be taking on winter fun.

"With the ownership of a property, your opportunities open up on what you can do," she said.

A drive-through holiday light show set to music is scheduled to start in mid-November and go through early January. Later in the winter season, Sever’s has plans to host a winter festival complete with ice castles, carvings and more.

“I suppose be prepared for bigger, better and more,” said Peterson.