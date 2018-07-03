Severe weather could impact Twin Cities Fourth of July celebrations

- Severe weather might put fireworks displays across the Twin Cities metro in jeopardy for the Fourth of July with some events already being canceled due to the forecast.

In Eagan, Fun Fest is a two-day event for kids and adults to enjoy the rides, eat some food on a stick and watch the annual fireworks on the Fourth. Six-year-old Ellie Lider says she can't wait to watch the sparklers in the sky.

“Because they’re pretty and they’re colorful,” said Ellie.

But severe storms could rain on Independence Day parades, festivals and fireworks displays across the metro.

“We are watching the radar—we have EMT’s on site, we have firefighters on site and we’re saying, ‘Ok let’s watch what’s happening and coming if we have severe weather we will clear the grounds,’” said Scott Swenson, Chair of Eagan Fun Fest.

Swenson says since the fireworks take a lot of time to set up. He says organizers will make the call early Wednesday on whether the Eagan show will go on.

Over in Minneapolis, organizers are still gearing up to put on the Red, White and Boom show, which is one of the largest fireworks displays in the state. The half marathon has already been canceled because of the hot and humid weather moving in. Organizers say they will wait until the last minute to make a decision on the fireworks show.

“We will delay it if we can by 10 minutes if that’s going to help us a little bit, otherwise we will do what we can and make sure the show goes on,” said Erica Chua, Minneapolis Parks and Recreation. “The only reasons we would cancel is heavy rains, lightning or sustained 20 mile plus an hour winds.”

The Red, White and Boom show has not been canceled in the last 20 or so years.

If a show does get canceled, every community will make their own decision whether to re-schedule.