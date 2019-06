- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a fault line that began separating under the road on Highway 67 southeast of Granite Falls, Minnesota.

According to MnDOT, a fault line began separating under the road on Highway 67, which sits between the Yellow Medicine and Minnesota Rivers.

Officials say the fault line has been separating at a rate of about one inch per day. This means visitors heading to the Upper Sioux Agency State Park must come from the north on southbound Hwy 67.